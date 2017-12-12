Deer Management Program To Continue In Sioux Falls For Fourth Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department will begin its fourth annual deer harvest this month. They hope to improve the health of Sioux Falls’ deer population as well as reduce property damage.

Since 2015 the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has issued permits allowing police to harvest deer from city limits. The permits were issued after a comprehensive study was completed including deer population counts, property damage reports, deer-vehicle collision data, and public input.

This year, the city will be removing 50 deer from the southeastern and northeastern parts of Sioux Falls. In 2017, the most frequent traffic accidents involving deer were located along I-229 and Rice Street.

An archery program was created in 2010 to help combat the population of deer in the Rice Street area, but the number of deer harvested has not been able to keep up with population growth.

The meat harvested from the deer will be donated to area food banks.

The department’s deer program will be completed in February 2018.