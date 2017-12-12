Downtown Sioux Falls Store ‘Unglued’ Closing

KDLT Newsroom
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A homemade gift shop in downtown Sioux Falls is closing it’s doors after two and a half years.

Unglued, located on Phillips Avenue will close on Wednesday, January 10th. To celebrate their time in Sioux Falls, staff will be holding a community craft party on Saturday, January 13th.

The company says they believe the creative community is growing in Sioux Falls however, sales just haven’t supported their operating costs for a second location.

The company also has a shop located in Fargo.

Related Post

Feeding South Dakota’s Backpack Program Prov...
Police Release Surveillance Video From Friday Robb...
Drawing The Winner Of “Art to Remember”...
Sioux Falls Celebrates America Recycles Day 20th A...

You Might Also Like