Downtown Sioux Falls Store ‘Unglued’ Closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A homemade gift shop in downtown Sioux Falls is closing it’s doors after two and a half years.

Unglued, located on Phillips Avenue will close on Wednesday, January 10th. To celebrate their time in Sioux Falls, staff will be holding a community craft party on Saturday, January 13th.

The company says they believe the creative community is growing in Sioux Falls however, sales just haven’t supported their operating costs for a second location.

The company also has a shop located in Fargo.