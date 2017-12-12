Expanding East: “The I-229 of the East Side”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s being called the largest project in South Dakota Department of Transportation’s history.

A bid has been approved for the expansion of Veterans Parkway up to Interstate 90.

The nearly $55-million dollar project has been decades in the making, and will allow for Sioux Falls to expand further eastward.

Access to interstate 90 on the east side will soon get a little bit easier.

“From Veterans Parkway and Rice Street and continue to the north, up to Exit 402,” said Travis Dressen, with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. “We have it set up to be a 2.5 year project so there’s certain segments that will be done in 2018, 2019, with an overall completion date in 2020.”

Veteran’s Parkway will continue to expand north, with an eventual interchange at Interstate 90.

“Really what the purpose of the corridor is to address the growth that is happening on the east side of Sioux falls most notably the north east portion of Sioux Falls,” said Dressen.

The 17-mile corridor will essentially be a mirror image of Interstate 229, expanding Sioux Falls further east.

“So as we’ve gone now further east and put sanitary sewer in to open up that next 25,000 acres of development to really set Sioux Falls up for the next 25 years, this roadway really gives us the backbone,” said Mark Cotter, Public Works Director for the City of Sioux Falls.

For the commuter community of Brandon, the project opens up that city’s west side.

“It has a lot of potential for both residential/commercial growth, as well as industrial growth may occur. Access onto the interstate system is always a great opportunity for growth of all types,” said Bryan Read, Brandon City Administrator.

Brandon’s west side is primarily residential at this point, but the project could help expand the city’s commercial area to that of Sioux Falls.

“This roadway will just give us a lot more 21st Century modern transportation to allow both of our communities to grow,” said Cotter.

Riley Brothers Construction out of Morris, Minnesota was awarded the winning bid.

They plan to start construction after the first of the year.

The goal completion date is August of 2020.