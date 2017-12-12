Nashville Recording Artist Headlines Hope Haven International Concert

Hear how the Sioux Falls-based international non-profit has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives

Nashville recording artist Jill Miller joined us in the KDLT studios ahead of an upcoming concert to benefit Hope Haven International. The international non-profit that aims, among other things, to increase mobility for those with disabilities across the globe. Hope Haven volunteers refurbish used and donated wheelchairs and prepare them for shipment overseas. A pediatric wheelchair, the KidChair, is manufactured new. To date, the program has impacted more than a hundred thousand lives.

A concert December 19 in Sioux Falls will benefit the organization. Miller joins the Sioux Falls Christian School Handbell Choir in the performance at the Orpheum Theater. More details can be found here and by watching the interview above.