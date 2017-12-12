Jaber Receives Suspended Drug Sentence, Still Facing Terroristic Threat Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man facing terroristic threat charges pleaded guilty to drug charges today in Minnehaha County.

46-year-old Ehab Jaber received 5 years suspended for possession of meth. He was sentenced in October to 7 months in prison and 3 years supervised release for a federal firearms charge.

Minnehaha county states attorney Aaron McGowan says he recommended a suspended sentence because of the supervised release and Jaber’s medical history. Jaber is still facing terroristic threat charges in Lincoln county.

Those stem from an April incident in which he posted a video on Facebook with several guns outside of what he called an anti-islamic event.