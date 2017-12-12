Minnesota Announces Restrictions On Using Herbicide Dicamba

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota has announced restrictions on the use of the herbicide dicamba for 2018 in response to complaints by soybean growers across the country that it harmed their crops this year.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s rules for the coming growing season set a June 20 cut-off date for applying the herbicide. They also prohibit applications when the temperature or forecast high for the day is above 85 degrees.

The rules are meant to reduce instances of the herbicide drifting and damaging neighboring fields, which was a problem in soybean-growing states nationwide this year. The department says it received 253 complaints from soybean growers in 49 Minnesota counties. University of Minnesota researchers estimate that 265,000 acres in the state were affected.

The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association is welcoming the new rules.