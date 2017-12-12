Non-Profit Organization Looking To Expand Preschool Slots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Around 300 Sioux Falls children are waiting for an available preschool slot. A new Sioux Falls non-profit is hoping to help children in need by opening by more slots

Through the help of the Sioux Falls School District and three Sioux Falls church partners, the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition has opened preschool slots to around 40 children, whose families could not get into any other program.

A Sioux Falls mother says due to financial issues she lost hope in finding a preschool for her son but the non-profit changed that.

“So happy, I feel good for that and I’m happy because I lost hope but they make my hope to come back,” said Kubwayo Claudine of Sioux Falls.

The organization is planning to open as many as 100 preschool slots for the 2018-2019 school year.