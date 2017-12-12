Sioux Falls Do Holiday Shopping With Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls police and around 40 children got into the holiday spirit with a shopping spree.

Officers were at both target locations to shop with children of low-income families. The “Heroes and Helpers” event allows children to shop for themselves and their families. Sioux Falls police, the banquet, and Target have teamed up for over 20 years. Officers also say the event is a great way for kids to have a positive experience with law enforcement.

“A lot of times when police officers are going to calls it involves a crisis of some kind. It really gives them an opportunity to have some good memories and share some good times with the children,” says Office Kyle Johnson, of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

After the shopping was done, Target employees helped wrapped the gifts.