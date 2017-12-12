Sioux Falls Man Charged With Kidnapping and Sexual Exploitation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A Sioux Falls man is charged with kidnapping and sexual exploitation after police say he refused to let a 13-year-old boy leave his workplace. Police say he then took the boy home with him.

According to court documents, the incident happened on November 27th, when a 13-year-old boy run away from a Sioux Falls middle school around 5 p.m. The boy went to several stores and eventually ended up at Super America on West 41st Street around 11:00 p.m. While at the gas station, the boy says when he tried to leave an employee that he identified as “Bob” later determined to be 65-year-old Robert Larson wouldn’t let him leave.

Court document say Larson told the boy it wasn’t safe and told him to sleep in his van. After Larson’s boss arrived to work, Larson had the boy hide in the van until they left together.

“He took the 13-year-old back to his home, and at a couple different times tried to grope the 13-year-old,” says Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

While at Larson’s house, the boy says Larson tried to grab his genitals multiple times. During a polygraph test, Larson denied having physical contact with the boy, but the test showed he was lying. Police say it’s unusual for a victim and suspect to not know each other in a case like this.

“To have it be a total stranger, especially when we have the kidnapping stuff when the person wasn’t letting the boy leave. That’s extremely rare and we just don’t see a lot of that in Sioux Falls,” says Clemens.

Larson eventually dropped the boy at his home. Court documents reveal Larson is currently listed on the sex offender registry. Police say they do understand at times children leave without letting parents know, but they advise parents have other forms of communication. They also recommend that when children find themselves in certain situations to call for help.

“They need to do what they can to try to call somebody. Whether it’s family, friend, or police. Try to get themselves out of that situation,” says Clemens.

Larson is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor, and indecent exposure.