Sioux Falls Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexually Exploiting 13-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is charged with kidnapping and sexually exploiting a 13-year-old boy.

Authorities say 65-year-old Robert Larson, a registered sex offender, is being held without bond following a court appearance yesterday. Court documents say the boy reported missing Nov. 27 and stopped at a Sioux Falls gas station where Larson was working.

Authorities say Larson wouldn’t let the boy leave, later locked him in his van and then took him to his house. The boy told police Larson groped him, Larson has denied having sexual contact with the child and told police he felt it was unsafe for the boy to leave the gas station late at night.