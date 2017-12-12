South Dakota School District Investigated For Discrimination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A federal agency is investigating allegations that a western South Dakota school district discriminated against students with disabilities and retaliated against the individual who filed a complaint.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating the Rapid City Area Schools district based on a discrimination complaint from August 2016.

The agency is determining whether the district appropriately recognized and evaluated the needs of students with learning disabilities, including dyslexia. The district is also being investigated for allegations of retaliatory actions against the complainant.

The federal education department is funding $3.4 million for the district’s special education this school year.

School district officials say they cannot comment because the allegations involve a staff issue.