Stampede’s “Ugly Sweater” Jersey Actually Pretty Swanky

The design done by a local hockey fan is one you can actually get your hands on Saturday night

The Sioux Falls Stampede will host its 4th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Night this Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. It is a fun night of giveaways, jerseys auctioned off, contests, and visits with Santa (not to mention hockey)!

This year’s ugly sweater jersey design was created by Ryan Quam. The team will be wearing the jerseys during the game. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army. For more details, click on the link above, or here for tickets.