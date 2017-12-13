#4 Lincoln Girls Hungry for State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The Lincoln Girls Basketball team opened up a new season with a win last night over South Sioux City.

This season is the first time in six years the Patriots haven’t had the services of one of the Brecht sisters.

All-time leading scorer Anna Brecht graduated and is at Wisconsin-Green Bay. Older sister Ellie is entering her junior year at Nebraska Omaha.

Despite Anna’s phenomenal season Lincoln didn’t even make state last year. However, the Patriots already rank 4th in the prep basketball media poll.

Though they only have one senior head coach Matt Daly says his team is hungry for post season play.

“This really feels like a different team, but I wouldn’t say it being a different team there isn’t any less of that ambition to get to the state tournament, so they’re hungry to get back there. We haven’t been there for two years, so we’re excited to see what we can do this year,” says Daly.