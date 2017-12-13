I-94 Traffic Stop In North Dakota Yields 200 Pounds Of Pot

Associated Press
Share This:

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) – A traffic stop on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota ended with officers seizing nearly 200 pounds of marijuana.

Stutsman County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Thom stopped a van Monday about 9 miles east of Jamestown, and smelled marijuana. A search turned up 198 pounds of the drug and nearly $5,000 in cash.

Thirty-one-year-old Mae Thao, from St. Paul, Minnesota, and 30-year-old Xang Thao, of Redding, California, face drug charges. Court documents don’t list attorneys for them.

Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the bust likely was the largest in county history.

