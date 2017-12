Authorities Identify Body Found In Hartford Swimming Pool

HARTFORD, S.D. – Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in a swimming pool in Hartford yesterday afternoon.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office say a friend discovered the body of 54-year-old Laura Keller just before 1 p.m. Authorities say the woman’s body was found in a swimming pool outside the home in the 500 block of North Sagehorn Drive.

They say the death appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.