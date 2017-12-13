Beds by Design First Sioux Falls Business to Accept Cryptocurrency for Payment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “Cryptocurrency” such as Bitcoin and Litecoin is making waves.

It’s virtual money that can be exchanged around the world, without any type of reserve, bank or country backing it.

A Sioux Falls business has using the digital currency as a form of payment and exchange.

“Beds by Design, what we are, is a mattress factory that is basically the forefront when it comes to the mattress world,” said Chad Yde, President and Founder.

Beds by Design has manufactured and invented new bedding technology that Yde says has revolutionized the mattress industry. The company has also created a proprietary OmniPillow using their own specially developed foam.

“We’re really forefront in that technology, and now we’ve moved to the next step which is the cryptocurrency stage of it,” said Yde.

The company began using cryptocurrency within the last week, and has already completed two transactions with Litecoin.

“It’s really easy its actually just a way that two people can share their money just between each other without a bank,” said Yde.

Calling it the “payment system of the future,” the transaction works by simply scanning and sharing.

“There’s an app on our phone, you can come in, it has your acct information, you scan your name into our account, your money goes right into our money, it’s so quick and easy.”

Yde says the world is coming into the “crypto craze” and he wanted to get his business involved.

“Charlie lee, who invented Litecoin, he had it spot on where I could send a payment to one of my vendors in Europe and its there in two minutes. So we have customers all over the world where they can buy instantly, rather than going through a bank chain it’s just an amazing, amazing thing that’s going on right now.”

Some say the digital currency is a safer way to do business, as transactions are anonymous, and not linked to a social security number like a credit card is. The transactions however, are not regulated or taxed.

Federal and state agencies are working to ensure taxpayer compliance as the digital currency becomes more popular as a medium for exchange.

“The business would need to collect the appropriate sales tax and then report it to the South Dakota Department Of Revenue,” said Wade LaRoche with the DOR. “The sale is subject to sales tax, just like any other purchase would be.”

The department of revenue plans to educate customers and review businesses to ensure that the tax is being remitted properly.