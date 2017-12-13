Belle Fourche Woman Pleads Guilty To Robbing Spearfish Bank

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A Belle Fourche woman accused of robbing a bank in Spearfish last spring has pleaded guilty in federal court.

22-year-old Kaycee Teppo reached a plea agreement with prosecutors under which she would make restitution to Pioneer Bank and Trust.

Authorities say Teppo entered the bank on May 18 and gave a teller a note saying she had a gun and demanding money. She made off with $1,500 but turned herself in to authorities about 4 1/2 hours after the robbery.

Bank robbery carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.