Billion Auto – Part Time Receptionist
Admin or Clerical
|Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is a hiring part time receptionist to join our busy and growing team!
We are seeking a friendly, motivated individual to work Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:00pm-8:00pm, as well as every other Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.
The part time receptionist duties will include but not be limited to:
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Job Requirements
|Requirements:
–Previous customer service or office experience
–Must have solid phone etiquette skills, and maintain a professional demeanor and appearance, as our receptionists are the first point of contact for our guests
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1702
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
