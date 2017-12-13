Billion Auto – Part Time Receptionist

Admin or Clerical
  Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is a hiring part time receptionist to join our busy and growing team!

We are seeking a friendly, motivated individual to work Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:00pm-8:00pm, as well as every other Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.

The part time receptionist duties will include but not be limited to:
–Answering phones and transferring calls to appropriate person/department
–Greeting customers and directing to appropriate person/department
–Filing
–Data Entry
–Other administrative tasks as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
  Requirements:
–Previous customer service or office experience
–Must have solid phone etiquette skills, and maintain a professional demeanor and appearance, as our receptionists are the first point of contact for our guests
Contact Information
  Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1702
  http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1702

