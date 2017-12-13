Billion Auto – Part Time Receptionist

We are seeking a friendly, motivated individual to work Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:00pm-8:00pm, as well as every other Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.

The part time receptionist duties will include but not be limited to:

–Answering phones and transferring calls to appropriate person/department

–Greeting customers and directing to appropriate person/department

–Filing

–Data Entry

–Other administrative tasks as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).