Brookings Gym Shouldering Member’s Load After Larceny

BROOKINGS, S.D.- A Brookings woman may be one of many victims of car break-ins in Sioux Falls and Brookings. She came out of her gym to find her car had been broken into. Now members of her gym are rallying together to help.

Kaycee Engen started her Tuesday night like she normally does by working out at CrossFit Brookings, but her night didn’t end like she expected. When she went outside, she found her car window smashed out.

“Noticed it was busted out and kind of looked around to see if anything was missing and saw my purse was gone,” says Engen.

Engen says she was surprised because she locked her doors and even covered her purse with her jacket. She quickly told the owners of CrossFit what happened and owner Riley Hestermann remembered a Nissan Rouge driving around the area.

“We saw that car come in and sure enough when we looked at the video surveillance, that’s exactly what we saw that Nissan Rouge,” says Hestermann.

In the video, you can see the car parked and the thief opening Hestermann’s car door and taking his backpack. Then it proceeds to the back, where the thieves break Engen’s window and steal her belongings. Engen says her purse had a significant amount of cash that she was planning to deposit towards her business. However, despite what happened, she’s staying positive.

“Bad things are going to happen. You can lock your car, you can do all this stuff, but bad people are going to do what they do,” says Engen.

Although the weight of Tuesday’s incident wasn’t easy to carry. The owners of CrossFit are hoping to make the load a little easier to bear by collecting donations to cover the loss and the support from the community has been overflowing.

“The love now, that overcomes all that. That feeling of anger initially and then it transitions to just a feeling of gratitude and awe,” says Hestermann.

Showing Engen, that even through tough times her team has her back.

“They turned a situation where you felt very violated it into such a positive situation,” says Engen.

Three people from Florida were arrested in connection both cases. Police advise people to always lock their doors and hide their valuables. If you would like to help Engen’s business, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CrossFitBrookingsSD/