Custer Park Wildfire Grows Dramatically Overnight

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Officials say a wildfire that started in western South Dakota’s Custer State Park has grown dramatically overnight.

They say the fire grew from about 6 square miles on Tuesday to about 55 square miles on Wednesday and is 7 percent contained.

They say no homes or park buildings have been destroyed and an effort to protect the popular State Game Lodge by burning downed trees and grass between it and the wildfire succeeded.

Custer County Emergency Management director Mike Carter said earlier Wednesday that residents of about 200 homes east of the park had been evacuated or warned to evacuate.

Officials say the towns of Fairburn and Buffalo Gap are still being evacuated.

The fire began Monday. Its cause is under investigation.