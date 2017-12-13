DocuTAP Adds More Staff, Expands Offices Nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls based DocuTAP, one of the nation’s fastest growing health care companies and providers of electronic medical records announced a major expansion.

The company recently signed on three new major urgent care customers nationwide, expanded its service to over 100 new urgent care clinics, and added more 70 new staff here locally. DocuTAP is also opening new offices in Atlanta and St. Louis.

The move means more of their partners are coming into Sioux Falls, which company officials believe is a big opportunity for the city.

Chief Revenue Officer Matt Blosi says on-demand health care often requires different medical records systems than major hospital networks.

As those grow in popularity, he thinks the need for their services will only continue to grow.