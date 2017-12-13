Four Affordable Housing Projects Planned In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City officials announced four new affordable housing projects coming to Sioux Falls.

The developments will provide a total of 129 units of affordable and workforce housing. New housing projects will be constructed on Sparta Avenue in southeastern Sioux Falls, on the 2600 block of East Eight Street, one at the Glory House campus on South West Avenue, and another at Pearl Street and Sherwood Avenue in northeastern Sioux Falls.

The $18 million for the projects will come from city, state and federal funding, as well as, from private developers.

“Each dollar invested in affordable housing and infrastructure boosts local economies and creates public private partnerships that lift residents earnings and local tax revenue as well as support job creation and retention,” said Mark Lauseng, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

The apartments should be ready by the summer of 2019.