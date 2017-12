Full-time or Part-time (5pm to 9pm) Housekeeping positions in clinic setting open! General Cleaning Duties. Afternoon/evening shifts with rotation of weekends and holidays.

Job Requirements

Full-time or Part-time (5pm to 9pm) Housekeeping positions in clinic setting open! General Cleaning Duties. Afternoon/evening shifts with rotation of weekends and holidays.

Contact Information

Applications available on our website www.madisonregionalhealth.org or you can stop and pick one up at our facility’s front desk. Send application to Madison Regional Health System, ATTN: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042. MRHS is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:

Job Posting Expiration Date: *

Positions are open until filled.