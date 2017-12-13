LifeScape Receives $7,500 Grant From Helmsley Charitable Trust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Helmsley Charitable Trust presented LifeScape with a $7,500 grant on Wednesday. The staff at Helmsley’s Sioux Falls office also bought holiday gifts and gift cards to be used for enrichment activities in the community.

“The impact of the funds donated by the Helmsley Charitable Trust is immediate and felt by more than 3,500 people with disabilities supported by LifeScape in South Dakota. And the gifts being donated to 16 individuals because of the generosity of their employees are so very meaningful, as they could be the only gifts they receive,” said Jessica Wells, President of the LifeScape Foundation, “We are so grateful to have been nominated for this monetary donation and thankful for the gifts given, both from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, as well as their employees.”

This past year, the federal government cut the National School Lunch Program for any adult over the age of 21 years, leaving LifeScape with a shortfall in funding for its meal program. Helmsley’s grant will benefit the 389 adults supported by LifeScape with the cost of breakfast and lunch.