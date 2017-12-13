Minnesota Lt. Gov. Smith Says She’ll Run In 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The woman who has been appointed to Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s seat says she will also run in a special election next year to complete Franken’s term.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday announced that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith would fill Franken’s seat until the November election.

Smith said at a news conference, “I will run in that election and I will do my best to earn Minnesotans’ support.”

National Democrats had pressed Dayton to appoint someone who would benefit from the appointment in next year’s special election, rather than just a placeholder.

Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. His term runs through 2020.

Smith served as Dayton’s trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.