Mitchell Man Accused Of Killing Wife Denies Violating Order

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A Mitchell man accused of suffocating his wife has denied violating a protection order.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Brinker has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Marie Brinker last October. Brinker allegedly was staying at the couple’s residence despite a protection order filed against him. Brinker denied violating the order during an appearance in Davison County Tuesday. A trial to address the protection order and probation violation is set for May 1.

Court documents allege Brinker wrapped his wife in a blanket, placed her on a mattress, then put a sock in her mouth and tied a belt around her head to hold the sock in place.