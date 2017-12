A New Take on Holiday Fruitcake

Check out the key ingredients in Chef Scott Teal's fruit flambe'

From a unique trick to more affordably decorate sugar cookies for the holidays, to pistachio eclaire’s, pretzel squares with melted rolo’s, and fruit stirred into a sugary mix of rum soaked goodness, Chef Scott Teal from Hy-Vee really outdid himself this Christmas season. Check out what he prepared in the KDLT Kitchen and the simple explanation he offered for preparing each delicacy.