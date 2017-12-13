Police: 3 Detained After Recent String Of Car Thefts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested three people who they say may be connected to a recent string of car thefts in Sioux Falls and Brookings.

Police say they received three reports of car thefts between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. yesterday, at various locations in Sioux Falls. Police say in Brookings police also received reports of car thefts. One of the witnesses described the suspects’ vehicle as a Nissan Rogue.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer found a matching vehicle in the Ramada Hotel. Arriving detectives noticed a firearm in the vehicle and SWAT responded as a precaution. Police were able to find who the owners of the car were and what room they were staying in.

One suspect tried to run from the hotel room and two other suspects remained in the room. All three were taken into custody and are currently being detained.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been filed.