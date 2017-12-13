SD Symphony Orchestra Plays Music At Sioux Falls Regional Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Those traveling through the Sioux Falls regional airport are being greeted by the sounds of the season.

Members of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra played Christmas songs in the airport terminal today. Guests were encouraged to take a seat, relax and enjoy the holiday music.

“You’re trying to do all these different things around the holidays. Especially when you’re traveling. But just take a few minutes and relax and enjoy the experience and the season,” said General Manager Dan Letellier.

This is the first time the airport has hosted the orchestra. They’re planning to return to the airport during the Easter season as well.