SDSU Men Cruise Past Fighting Hawks 99-63

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State stomped North Dakota Tuesday night, rolling to a 99-63 win in front of 1,874 fans at Frost Arena behind double figure scoring efforts from four Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits moved to 9-4 on the season while shooting nearly 60 percent, finishing 33-for-56 (58.9 percent) from the field with 28 made free throws.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 25 points and buried 8-of-9 at the charity stripe. He added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

David Jenkins Jr. had 15 points with seven rebounds, while Reed Tellinghuisen (13 points) and Tevin King (11 points) scored in double figures as well.

UND (4-6), which is joining The Summit League next season, hit just 24 of its 61 field goal attempts, including a 20 percent effort (5-for-25) beyond the arc. Dale Jones had 18 points to lead the Fighting Hawks.

SDSU outrebounded the Fighting Hawks, 40-29 and were plus-16 in points in the point.

The Jackrabbits dominated early, scoring on 28 of their 39 first-half possessions with a 71.4 field goal percentage in the first 20 minutes.

Even at 4-all through the first two minutes, the Jackrabbits hit 15 of their first 18 field goals attempts and opened up a 42-22 lead near the five-minute mark behind a 16-0 run that lasted nearly five minutes.

After the Hawks brought it within 17 (45-28) on a jumper at 3:42, Jenkins hit a 3-pointer to spark the Jacks on another 10-0 run that helped the team carry a 55-30 advantage into the break.

SDSU scored the first points of the second half, but UND ran off nine unanswered to force a Jackrabbit timeout at 17:56. Ahead by 18 at that point, State regained the momentum out of the reset with a 16-4 run, pushing its advantage to 30 (73-43) with 14:01 to play.

The game came back within 30 briefly, but a 7-0 run around the under-12 media put the Jacks ahead 80-46, and down the stretch SDSU led by as many as 37 while just missing triple-digits for the second straight game.