SDSU, Nebraska to Play 3 Times Through 2028

LINCOLN, N.E. — South Dakota State and Nebraska have reached an agreement for the two schools to play three times in football over the next decade.

The first of the three games is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. Other games are contracted for Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 9, 2028. All three games are slated to be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“We are excited to compete against a storied program such as the University of Nebraska,” Jackrabbit head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “I know our players have always embraced the challenge of competing at the top level, and that will surely be the case in each of our contests with the Nebraska football program.

The Jackrabbits and Cornhuskers have previously met three times on the gridiron. The first matchup was in 1963 and resulted in a 58-7 Nebraska victory. The last two meetings have taken place SDSU moved to the Football Championship Subdivision – a 17-3 Nebraska victory in 2010 and a 59-20 Cornhusker win during the 2013 season.

SDSU now has finalized agreements to play a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent each of the next four seasons. The other FBS matchups include:

Sept. 1, 2018 – at Iowa State

Aug. 29, 2019 – at Minnesota

Sept. 4, 2021 – at Colorado State

The Jackrabbits are in the midst of their sixth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs. SDSU, 11-2 overall, is scheduled to play a semifinal contest Saturday (Dec. 16) at top-seeded and defending national champion James Madison.