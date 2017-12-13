SDSU’s Goedert, USD’s Streveler Named to AP FCS All-American Team

SDSU's Goedert, USD's Streveler Named to AP FCS All-American Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The AP FCS All-American team was announced Tuesday.

SDSU’S tight end Dallas Goedert earned first team honors.

Goedert, team captain, holds an SDSU single-season record with 92 receptions and ranks 8th in career receiving yards with nearly 2,000 yards.

USD’S QB Chris Streveler also tabbed first place honors.

Streveler, A Walter Payton award finalist- finished the season with nearly 5,000 total offensive yard 8th highest in FCS history.

He also threw for a playoff record 520 yards and six scores in the f-c-s second round playoff loss at Sam Houston State.