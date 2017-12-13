SDSU’s Goedert, USD’s Streveler Named to AP FCS All-American Team

SDSU's Goedert, USD's Streveler Named to AP FCS All-American Team
Nicole Griffith
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The AP FCS All-American team was announced Tuesday.

SDSU’S tight end Dallas Goedert earned first team honors.

Goedert, team captain, holds an SDSU single-season record with 92 receptions and ranks 8th in career receiving yards with nearly 2,000 yards.

USD’S QB Chris Streveler also tabbed first place honors.

Streveler, A Walter Payton award finalist- finished the season with nearly 5,000 total offensive yard 8th highest in FCS history.

He also threw for a playoff record 520 yards and six scores in the f-c-s second round playoff loss at Sam Houston State.

Related Post

Jacks Show Fight In Bishop’s First Year
New Mexico’s Hannah Sjerven Transferring To ...
Daum Bucket Lifts Jacks Past Yotes
Being Counted Out Fuels Coyote Men

You Might Also Like