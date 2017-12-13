SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCORES FOR TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2017

Nicole Griffith
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Dakota St. 99, North Dakota 63

Briar Cliff 94, Presentation College 82

BOYS BASKETBALL   

Avon 50, Corsica/Stickney 38

 

Brookings 56, Huron 53

 

Canton 79, Garretson 62

 

Chamberlain 63, Gregory 24

 

Chester 72, Howard 41

 

Clark/Willow Lake 63, DeSmet 38

 

Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 43

 

Douglas 76, St. Thomas More 56

 

Ethan 67, Andes Central 58

 

Faulkton 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

 

Groton Area 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 32

 

Hamlin 64, Flandreau 61

 

Hanson 37, McCook Central/Montrose 28

 

Harding County 70, Tiospaye Topa 45

 

Harrisburg 74, Pierre 30

 

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Timber Lake 35

 

Ipswich 66, Eureka/Bowdle 43

 

Langford 62, Leola/Frederick 58

 

Lead-Deadwood 52, Newell 25

 

Madison 70, Tri-Valley 49

 

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, West Central 50

 

North Central, Neb. 49, Burke/South Central 42

 

Northwestern 74, Edmunds Central 28

 

Parker 75, Baltic 70

 

Santee, Neb. 87, Centerville 36

 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Washington 62

 

Sisseton 60, Milbank Area 43

 

South Sioux City, Neb. 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 18

 

Sturgis Brown 65, Belle Fourche 52

 

Sully Buttes 79, Lyman 53

 

Vermillion 88, Flandreau Indian 66

 

Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 52

 

Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 51

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

           

Aberdeen Central 57, Watertown 56

 

Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Mobridge-Pollock 29

 

Avon 50, Corsica/Stickney 38

 

Belle Fourche 58, Sturgis Brown 44

 

Brookings 56, Huron 45

 

Chester 47, Howard 37

 

Colman-Egan 41, Canistota 29

 

Dakota Valley 54, Beresford 46

 

Dell Rapids 53, Sioux Falls Christian 48

 

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Mitchell Christian 43

 

Deubrook 46, Deuel 44

 

Faulkton 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

 

Florence/Henry 52, Arlington 18

 

Garretson 60, Canton 49

 

Hamlin 49, Flandreau 30

 

Harrisburg 56, Pierre 38

 

Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 20

 

Irene-Wakonda 63, Wagner 43

 

Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 35

 

Lead-Deadwood 53, Newell 39

 

Lemmon 60, Dupree 47

 

Lyman 46, Stanley County 16

 

Madison 63, Tri-Valley 43

 

Menno 41, Scotland 21

 

Milbank 55, Sisseton 50

 

Miller 58, Potter County 42

 

North Central, Neb. 65, Burke/South Central 53

 

Parker 50, Baltic 30

 

Santee, Neb. 67, Centerville 64

 

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 62

 

Timber Lake 60, Herreid/Selby Area 30

 

Viborg-Hurley 57, Bridgewater-Emery 52

 

Waubay/Summit 48, Wilmot 30

 

Wausa, Neb. 48, Gayville-Volin 38

 

Waverly-South Shore 60, Clark/Willow Lake 57

 

West Central 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 27

 

NBA

76ers 118, Timberwolves 112

NHL

Wild 2, Flames 1 S/O

