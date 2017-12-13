SOUND FCS SEMIFINALS: SDSU & JMU Head Coaches Preview

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota State football team is only two wins away from a national title.

This weekend the #6th ranked Jacks must face top ranked James Madison the defending national champions.

The Jacks are riding a 7 game win streak and are not lacking any confidence after winning their first ever quarterfinal game 56-14 over New Hampshire last weekend.

James Madison is currently riding a 25 game win streak and have outscored opponents 452 to 134.

Both teams’ head coaches know just how good their opponent’s going to be.

“You watch them play and everybody on the field just does their job. Does it full speed. Great athletes, great reputation, and great job on base defense. They run really well. They’re very good up front. They’re very physical group of guys, and so we’re going to have to really well offensively to move the ball against them,” says SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier.

“They’ve got a talented football team. They are a championship program, and they are used to winning at a high level. This will be just a fantastic college football game for fans to watch. We’ve got to do a great job mixing coverages and we’ve got to be really disciplined,” says JMU Head Coach James Madison.

The semifinals kick-off is set for 3:30 this Saturday in Virginia. The winner faces either North Dakota State or Sam Houston State for all the marbles.