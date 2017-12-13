Stampede Players Deliver Stuffed Animals To Kids At Avera Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Stampede players are bringing smiles to kids at a local hospital. Dozens of stuffed animals were handed out to children in the pediatrics unit at Avera today.

stampede players visited with kids hoping to boost their spirits heading into the holiday season.

“They’re like kind of in times where they need somebody to help them. and not just me, but other kids here, i think it’s a really great time for everyone” patient A.J. Zinn said.

The stuffed animals handed out today were collected at the recent teddy bear toss game last month.