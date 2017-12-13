Supply Chain Manager

Madison Regional Health System is a 22-bed general acute care medical facility providing both hospital and clinic services. The Supply Chain Manager is responsible for overseeing and directing the operations of the material management department related to purchasing, receiving, storage, and inventory control. The Supply Chain Manager will ensure efficient and cost effective acquisition, utilization, and distribution of supplies used throughout the organization. Work is performed under the general direction of the Chief Financial Officer of Madison Regional Health System. This position will require an associates or bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Materials Management, or related field. A minimum of 3 years’ experience in supply chain management preferred. Healthcare experience and previous supervisory experience is preferred. COMPETITIVE SALARY AND BENEFIT PACKAGE.