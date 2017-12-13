Three Arrested In Connection To Recent Car Break-Ins Charged With Felonies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested three people who they say may be connected to a string of car break-ins in the Sioux Empire.

Police detained three suspects in connection with the break-ins this morning. Now police have charged 35-year-old Christopher Davis, 29-year-old Carlton Brown, and 32-year-old Tirrany Reddick, all Fort Lauderdale, FL residents, with Possession of Stolen Property.

Police say they received three reports of car break-ins between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. last night across Sioux Falls. Brookings police also received similar reports. One of the witnesses described the suspects’ vehicle as a Nissan Rogue.

Around 2:30 this morning, an officer found a matching vehicle at the Ramada Hotel with a firearm inside. Police tracked down the car’s owners inside the hotel. One suspect tried to run from the hotel room and two other suspects remained in the room.

Police want to remind people to always lock their cars and hide valuables inside.

“People just need to get into the habit of locking the car. First and foremost but then remembering to bring those valuables with you. If you have your purse don’t leave it behind. If you have a laptop take it with you. At the very least put it in the truck, put it some place where it’s out of view,” said Sioux Falls police Officer Sam Clemens.

Several day care centers and gyms in the Sioux Falls and Brookings areas say some of their customers were targeted by thieves.

We hear from one of those victims tonight on KDLT News at 10.