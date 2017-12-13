Wired Wednesday: Carla White on the Addictiveness of Social Media

Despite Facebook denying any problems, a growing chorus of voices is raising concerns

Facebook’s first president, Sean Parker, recently said that the social media platform exploits a “vulnerability in human psychology” to addict its users. And he’s not the only one sounding the alarm right now. A former Facebook vice president, also recently told an audience at Stanford that the company is “ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.”

Carla White, a #1 bestselling app producer, agrees we need to be aware of the addictive nature of technology. She has studied apps and helped to create hundreds of them.

“We’re giving up a lot of our mental capabilities to social media. Social media, the apps, actually have triggers in them that release dopamine in your brain. There’s a whole science behind it called human-computer interaction. A lot of investment goes into these apps to make sure these dopamine triggers exist to get people to automatically go back to using them again and again,” said White.

Her warnings for those of you who can’t seem to get away from your phones and other electronics, why she turns off all notifications on her own phone, and her advice to social media detox.

