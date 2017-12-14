2 Sentenced For Stealing From Rapid City-Based Nonprofit

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Two Custer County residents have been sentenced to serve 10 days in county jail and three years on probation and pay restitution for stealing from a nonprofit riding group.

Authorities say 25-year-old Tiffany Thovson and 75-year-old Jerry Smedshammer collected money from Rapid City-based SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy after submitting fake bills for veterinary services and supplies in 2014.

Thovson was a SunCatcher employee and Smedshammer was a board member and volunteer at the time.

The two pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit theft by deception. They’ve been ordered to repay $14,600.