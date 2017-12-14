More All-American Honors For SDSU’s Dallas Goedert

2nd Straight ADA All-American Award

CLEVELAND, OH – South Dakota State University tight end Dallas Goedert was named Thursday to the 2017 Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association All-America Team. It marks the second year in a row Goedert has earned a spot on the 11-member team.

A senior from Britton, Goedert has been the Jackrabbits’ leading receiver for the second consecutive year with 67 receptions for 1,068 yards and six touchdowns through 13 games. His receiving yardage total leads all Division I tight ends – both FBS and FCS – as he has topped the 100-yard mark six times. Twice this season Goedert has recorded 11 catches in a game.

Earlier this week, Goedert also was named a first-team selection to the Associated Press FCS All-America Team.

The FCS ADA All-America Team is selected in coordination with the 13 FCS conference offices. The fifth annual award recognizes the top student-athletes from FCS institutions at 11 different positions. The 2017 class includes student-athletes from 11 different institutions, representing six different conferences. Voting was conducted by a national panel, consisting of media and sports information directors.

From the 11 players listed below, a national Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year will be announced at a later date and recognized at the National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, on January 6, during an on-field presentation. Of the 11 student-athletes, nine participated in the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship.

The 2017 FCS ADA All-America Team includes:

QB-*Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State (Southland Conference)

RB-Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh (Patriot League)

WR-Keelan Doss, UC Davis (Big Sky Conference)

TE-*Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

OL Austin Kuhnert, North Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

PK Lorran Fonseca, Nicholls (Southland Conference)

DL Andrew Ankrah, James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association)

LB Brett Taylor, Western Illinois (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

DB Mike Basile, Monmouth (Big South Conference)

RS Rashid Shaheed, Weber State (Big Sky Conference)

P Joe Zema, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

* denotes repeat selection

ABOUT THE FCS ADA

Now in its 24th year, the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s mission is to enhance Football Championship Subdivision football. For more information on the FCS ADA, please visit www.fcsada.com. The FCS ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 53rd year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com.