Business Owner Reacts To FCC’s Net Neutrality Repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The FCC voted 3 to 2 to scrap net neutrality rules which required internet providers to treat all web traffic as equal. A Sioux Empire business owner is one of the many opponents of the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality. Her fear is that if the decision becomes a law, this could put a damper on her growing business.

Carla White spends most of her time working online. She has been an app producer for 10 years now and heavily relies on the internet to run her business.

“All my classes are online, all my team in online. Everything I do is based on streaming data over the internet,” says White.

That’s why she’s worried about the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality.

“As a small business owner, it’s definitely a concern because they can throttle or discriminate against certain content. They say they won’t, but they absolutely have the tools to do it,” says White.

She says her biggest concern is the impact it could leave on how businesses operate.

“What we can produce now and who can produce what and have an audience to enjoy it,” says White.

White says this will not only be affecting businesses but consumers as well.

“From my perspective as a small business owner based in the middle of rural America. I don’t see how this is beneficial to the general public,” says White.

Since the decision is not set in stone yet, she says she’s hopeful the voices of the citizens will be heard.

“Obviously it’s not going to happen overnight, a lot of things will have to be set up in place. Hopefully, new solutions will arise before anything drastic happens,” says White.

Sioux Falls internet provider Midco released a statement on the issue saying: “We do not block, throttle or interfere with customer access to lawful content on the internet. Midco is fully committed to giving our customers the open internet they expect and deserve,”