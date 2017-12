Cookies & Cocktails: Easy Ways to Entertain this Holiday Season

Addie Graham-Kramer joins us with fun ways to treat family and friends

From sugar cookie decorating and take-home boxes for the kids to sprinkle rim glasses of milk and a festive eggnog for the adults, entertaining this season shouldn’t cause you anxiety or drain your wallet. Addie Graham-Kramer, president of the Event Company, offers a few fun ways to gather stress-free and provide a festive atmosphere for all.