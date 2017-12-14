Saturday: Hy-Vee’s ‘Cop On A Rooftop’ Annual Fundraiser For Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Local law enforcement are going to be sitting on select Hy-Vee roof tops raising funds for special olympics South Dakota this Saturday.

‘Cop on a Roof Top’ is an annual fundraiser, all donations received will go directly to the 2,100 athletes and 26 sports programs supported by special olympics. Police officer Michelle Paulsen says this is a unique opportunity to take advantage of.

“It’s just kind of something different you don’t see very often in the fact that it’s police officers up on a roof, and just getting to work hand in hand with the athletes and show them off,” said Officer Paulsen.

Cops and special olympic athletes are going to be at Hy-Vee from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

T-shirts and candy will also be given out to shoppers.