Cutest Carolers You’ll See This Season

Children from the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire perform for local gatherings

“It is so fun to see everyone’s face light up when the kids are performing,” said Amy Sumner from the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

Sumner joined us in the KDLT Studios Thursday morning to talk about the club’s caroling program where children come and carol in exchange for a donation to the club. She says it’s a great way to build awareness in the community about all of the different programs available through the Boys & Girls Club.

“We serve 1500 kids a day,” said Sumner. “Our club is really busting at the seams, we have a need for serving underserved children. We have been seeing an explosion in our early childhood academy as well as our Ignite program.”

The children’s choir is available through February 21 to carol at area businesses and events in exchange for a $100 donation. To learn more about the program or book an appearance, click here.