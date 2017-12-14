Fallen Power Line Caused Custer State Park Wildfire

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Custer State Park officials say a fallen power line caused a large wildfire that has raged this week in western South Dakota.

Officials said Thursday that the blaze is the third-largest wildfire recorded in Black Hills.

The blaze is 50 percent contained, up from 10 percent reported previously. The fire has consumed more than 73 square miles (190 square kilometers).

Officials say that fire crews are making gains as mop up work starts within the fire’s perimeter.

They say light snow helped with the fire in the north, but conditions are dry within the perimeter.

Officials are evaluating the fire’s effects on Custer State Park wildlife. The park is a top South Dakota tourist destination just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The park is closed while officials evaluate public and staff safety.