Former Trump Advisor Endorses Shantel Krebs For U.S. House Seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is getting the endorsement of a former advisor to President Trump.

Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State and 2016 advisor to Trump, announced today that he’s endorsed Krebs to become South Dakota’s next congresswoman.

Kobach says Krebs conservative record and her experience make her “the best leader” to represent South Dakota citing her stance on border control and election security.

Kobach and Krebs met today at Callaway’s restaurant in Sioux Falls.