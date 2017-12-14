Iowa Youth Home Counselor Accused Of Relationship With Teens

Associated Press
Share This:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – A residential counselor at a Davenport juvenile group home faces charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old resident and giving the boy drugs and money.

Police say 25-year-old Danielle Puls, of Rock Island, Illinois, gave the boy marijuana, as well as money to buy a handgun. Police say she had inappropriate contact with the teen and had a sexual relationship with another resident at Family Resources’ Annie Wittenmyer juvenile facility.

She is charged with drug distribution to a person under 18, possession of a firearm, sexual misconduct with an offender and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Puls was arrested Wednesday and remained in the Scott County Jail on $33,000 bond. An attorney for her was not listed in online court records Thursday.

Related Post

Iowans Say Budget Would Be Devastating For Farmers...
Opposition Grows To Iowa Bill Making Many 911 Call...
Alliant Energy Says Wind Farm Going Up In Northwes...
Iowa Reports Rising Number Of Flu-Related Deaths

You Might Also Like