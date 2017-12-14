Iowa Youth Home Counselor Accused Of Relationship With Teens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – A residential counselor at a Davenport juvenile group home faces charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old resident and giving the boy drugs and money.

Police say 25-year-old Danielle Puls, of Rock Island, Illinois, gave the boy marijuana, as well as money to buy a handgun. Police say she had inappropriate contact with the teen and had a sexual relationship with another resident at Family Resources’ Annie Wittenmyer juvenile facility.

She is charged with drug distribution to a person under 18, possession of a firearm, sexual misconduct with an offender and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Puls was arrested Wednesday and remained in the Scott County Jail on $33,000 bond. An attorney for her was not listed in online court records Thursday.