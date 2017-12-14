Jacks Rebellion Hopes To End James Madison’s FCS Reign

FCS Semifinals Saturday At 3:30

BROOKINGS, S.D. — James Madison’s empire reigns over the FCS from their base in Harrisonburg Virginia, possessing the power to destroy 25 consecutive teams.

Now a ragtag fleet of rebels from Brookings believe they have the plans to restore peace to the college football universe.

“(What Star Wars Character would you be?) Han Solo. I just think he’s really funny and a cool guy! I was pretty excited. I saw their stadium on TV. Hopefully it’s going to be sold out, hopefully it’s going to be packed. Those games are fun.” SDSU Senior WR Jake Wieneke says.

Wieneke and his fellow fighters face a top ranked James Madison defense that allows just ten points per game, fewest in the FCS.

The target may seem small, but these Jacks have bullseyed womp rats…..err….Bison and other creatures of the like before.

“They just got a lot of good athletes. They run a good scheme. I’m really excited to go down there and play against the number one team in the nation. I think we’ve got a lot of good things.” SDSU Senior TE Dallas Goedert says.

JMU’s offense knows the power of the darkside, be it their three thousand yard passer Bryan Schor or 600 yard rushers Trai Sharp and Georgia Tech transfer Marcus Marshall.

“They just got playmakers all around. You can’t focus on one guy. We just have to fly to the ball, getting some rips at the ball and just get it when it’s in the air.” SDSU Sophomore Christian Rozeboom says.

Making their first appearance in the FCS Semifinals, SDSU turns to their jedi master….

“Stig’s Yoda, definitely! He’s got a lot of wisdom so he’s definitely Yoda!” Wieneke says.

“We’re treating it like it was our vision. Our seniors said we should try to be a top two seed. We’re playing to be in that situation to be one of the top two left. So there’s a real maturity, a real focus.” SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

….to bring the football world a new hope.