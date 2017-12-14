Man Shot by Robbery Victim Sentenced To 12 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A man who was shot while trying to rob a couple near a mall in Sioux Falls last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Minnehaha County State Attorney’s Office says Edward LaBlanc was given the maximum sentence possible this week for second-degree attempted robbery.

Sioux Falls police say LaBlanc was shot and wounded after he struck a 71-year-old man who was sitting in a car with his wife in a hotel parking lot near the Empire Mall In October 2016. The male victim had a concealed carry permit and shot LaBlanc.