Rapid City-Based Guard Unit To Serve 9 Months In Middle East

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota National Guard unit has received official orders to deploy to the Middle East.

The 28 members of the Rapid City-based Detachment 1, Company B of the 935th Aviation Support Battalion are to serve nine months beginning next June.

The soldiers will provide aviation maintenance and support for the Army.

The unit also served in the Middle East once before, during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 and 2013.